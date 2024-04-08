Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 8, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
cruise ships
Cruise ships docked in Juneau on Aug. 28, 2023. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Coming off a record-breaking cruise ship season, Juneau considers changes. Plus, a group of Indigenous midwives and doulas are working to improve the birthing experience for Alaska Native mothers. And, a Bristol Bay author publishes a children’s book with Yup’ik vocabulary.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

