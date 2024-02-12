Kikkan Randall documentary explores the highs and lows of her extraordinary life (so far) | Hometown, Alaska

By
Dave Waldron
-
A woman gives a thumbs up in a radio studio.
Olympian Kikkan Randall spoke with Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron about the new documentary that looks back on her life and career. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Kikkan Randall is quite possibly Alaska’s most prized athlete. And now, the five-time Olympian and gold medal winner is the subject of a movie that will be debuting in theaters later this month. On this Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron speaks with the film’s director and Kikkan about her incredible journey, and what it’s been like to put it on the big screen.


HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Kikkan Randall, professional cross-country skier, cancer survivor, mom
Matt Clark, director, “Kikkan”

LINKS:
Kikkan Randall website
“Kikkan” tickets

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

Previous articleAlaska’s courts are mired in cases, with gradual progress on pandemic backlog
Next articleRaymond Alexie wins Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR