Kikkan Randall documentary explores the highs and lows of her extraordinary life (so far) | Hometown, Alaska

Kikkan Randall is quite possibly Alaska’s most prized athlete. And now, the five-time Olympian and gold medal winner is the subject of a movie that will be debuting in theaters later this month. On this Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron speaks with the film’s director and Kikkan about her incredible journey, and what it’s been like to put it on the big screen.
HOST:Dave Waldron
GUESTS: Kikkan Randall, professional cross-country skier, cancer survivor, mom Matt Clark, director, “Kikkan”
