Woman, unborn child die after Mountain View shooting

An Anchorage police vehicle. (Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media).

Anchorage police say a pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after a shooting Sunday in Mountain View.

Officers initially found the woman wounded when they responded at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the shooting, on the 200 block of North Park Street, according to a police statement updated Tuesday. Medics took the woman to a local hospital at the time, as police detained the suspect.

At the time, police described the shooting as “an isolated incident and not random.”

After the shooting, police said Tuesday, the woman lost her pregnancy then “succumbed to her injuries” and died. Police have not publicly identified the victims or the suspect, and say the investigation is ongoing.

“Both the mother and unborn child’s deaths are being investigated as homicides,” police said in the statement. “It has not yet been determined if this is a domestic-violence related crime. Until that has been determined, the victim’s name will not be released.”

Charges have not yet been filed in the case, according to the statement.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined to answer further questions in the case Tuesday afternoon, citing the ongoing investigation.