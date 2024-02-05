This month is a great time to try eating vegan in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

From left to right: Joy Kiehn of Gia Dinh, Hometown, Alaska host Anne Hillman, Michelle Sinnott of Flaky Pastry, and Alex Bury of Vegan Outreach discuss the Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge and sample food at Alaska Public Media. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

February is the Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge, where restaurants around the city highlight vegan options on their menus. From pastries to curries and everything between, chefs are trying out new vegan ideas. On today’s episode of Hometown, Alaska we’ll be talking about vegan cooking and what it’s like to run a food-focused business.



HOST: Anne Hillman



GUESTS:

Alex Bury, Vegan Outreach and Vegan Chef Challenge coordinator

Joy Kiehn, Gia Dinh Vietnamese Cuisine

Michelle Sinnott, Flaky Pastry



LINK:

Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge webpage

Vegan Outreach website

Gia Dinh website

Flaky Pastry Facebook