This month is a great time to try eating vegan in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

February is the Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge, where restaurants around the city highlight vegan options on their menus. From pastries to curries and everything between, chefs are trying out new vegan ideas. On today’s episode of Hometown, Alaska we’ll be talking about vegan cooking and what it’s like to run a food-focused business.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Alex Bury, Vegan Outreach and Vegan Chef Challenge coordinator
Joy Kiehn, Gia Dinh Vietnamese Cuisine
Michelle Sinnott, Flaky Pastry
