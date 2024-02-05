This month is a great time to try eating vegan in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

By
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
-
Four people sit around a radio table smiling and eating food.
From left to right: Joy Kiehn of Gia Dinh, Hometown, Alaska host Anne Hillman, Michelle Sinnott of Flaky Pastry, and Alex Bury of Vegan Outreach discuss the Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge and sample food at Alaska Public Media. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

February is the Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge, where restaurants around the city highlight vegan options on their menus. From pastries to curries and everything between, chefs are trying out new vegan ideas. On today’s episode of Hometown, Alaska we’ll be talking about vegan cooking and what it’s like to run a food-focused business.


HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Alex Bury, Vegan Outreach and Vegan Chef Challenge coordinator
Joy Kiehn, Gia Dinh Vietnamese Cuisine
Michelle Sinnott, Flaky Pastry

LINK:
Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge webpage
Vegan Outreach website
Gia Dinh website
Flaky Pastry Facebook

a portrait of a woman outside

Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Anne here.

