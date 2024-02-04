Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2024 forecast | Addressing Alaskans

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2024 economic forecast for the city. The report covers demographics and employment, updates of various sectors of the economy and expectations for the future. Keynote speaker Patience Fairbrother discusses national relocation trends and talent attraction and Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson gives an update on the city.



Jenna Wright, President and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson

Patience Fairbrother, Keynote speaker, Vice President, Talent Attraction, DCI



AEDC 2024 Anchorage Economic Forecast Report

AEDC website

