What do you want to ask Anchorage mayoral candidates?

A ballot cast at City Hall during the 2023 Anchorage municipal election. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage’s city election is coming up. Ballots go out March 12 and Election Day is April 2.

We’re in the process of putting together questionnaires for the mayoral candidates, in collaboration with the Anchorage Daily News. We want to provide a resource for voters, to help people understand where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing our city. The candidates’ answers to the questions will be posted here, on alaskapublic.org, and on adn.com.

But first: We’re hoping you can help. We want to ask candidates the questions that matter most to the community.

What do you want to ask Anchorage’s mayoral candidates? What issues matter most to you?

Let us know by filling out the form below, or you can email me directly at thanlon@alaskapublic.org. Your input will help us create our list of questions.

Thank you.

Loading…