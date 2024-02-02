The Future of sled dog racing | Alaska Insight

The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest may be the first races to come to mind when thinking about sled dog racing for many Alaskans, but the sport encompasses so many other distances and types of races as well. Mid-distance races like the Kuskokwim 300 in Bethel or the Kobuk 440 in Kotzebue have grown more popular in recent years, while sprints are still a mainstay of Anchorage’s mushing scene. On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Mark Nordman, race director for the Iditarod, and Janet Clarke, race marshal for the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race, to discuss the future of the sport.

