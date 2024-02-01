Hiking in Yukon Territory | Outdoor Explorer

Adam Verrier
Meghan and Marko Marjanovic's book features 80 hiking routes in the Yukon.

This week on Outdoor Explorer, we visit our neighbors to the east in Whitehorse, Canada, to speak to Meghan and Marko Marjanovic about hiking in the Yukon Territory. The Yukon is a land of long rivers, big mountains and vast wilderness, but there aren’t a lot of marked hiking trails. Sometimes you need a little guidance in a wild landscape, and we’ll discuss Marko and Meghan’s book and their website that describes many of their favorite hikes in the Yukon Territory.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:
Meghan and Marko Marjanovic, authors, Yukon hiking enthusiasts

LINKS:
Yukon Hiking website
“Yukon Hiking: A little Guidance in a wild landscape”

