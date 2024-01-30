UAA’s Atwood Chair of Journalism John Sharify reflects on a storied career |Hometown, Alaska

By
O'Hara Shipe
-
A man with glasses poses with his hand on his chin.
UAA’s Atwood Chair of Journalism, John Sharify, brings a wealth of experience to the next generation of Alaska reporters. (O’Hara Shipe)

On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re joined by University of Alaska Anchorage Atwood Chair of Journalism, John Sharify. He’s a 79-time Emmy award winner, a nine-time Edward R. Murrow award winner and a DuPont Columbia award winner, which is the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. Now in his second year filling the role, Sharify has been imparting the university’s students with knowledge gleaned from a career spanning three decades.


HOST: O’Hara Shipe

GUEST: John Sharify, UAA Atwood Chair of Journalism


LINKS:
John Sharify YouTube
Anchorage Press “Backstories: John Sharify”
Atwood Chair of Journalism
UAA Department of Journalism and Public Communications

Previous articleAnchorage’s C Street reopens in Midtown after vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian
Next articleProtestors rally for school funding increase outside Alaska State Capitol

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR