Community supports for people leaving incarceration | Talk of Alaska

The Partners for Progress Reentry Center. Taken on January 30, 2024 (Anne Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

Rejoining the community after incarceration can be challenging. People have to rebuild connections, earn people’s trust, and secure basic needs, like housing and employment. They also have to be mentally ready for life outside of prison. On this Talk of Alaska, we discuss how organizations and individuals can best support people as they reenter the community.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Doreen Schenkenberger, CEO, Partners for Progress

Bobbi Outten, Director, Family Wellness Warriors, Southcentral Foundation

