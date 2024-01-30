Community supports for people leaving incarceration | Talk of Alaska

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
Rejoining the community after incarceration can be challenging. People have to rebuild connections, earn people’s trust, and secure basic needs, like housing and employment. They also have to be mentally ready for life outside of prison. On this Talk of Alaska, we discuss how organizations and individuals can best support people as they reenter the community.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

  • Doreen Schenkenberger, CEO, Partners for Progress
  • Bobbi Outten, Director, Family Wellness Warriors, Southcentral Foundation

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

a portrait of a woman outside

Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Anne here.

