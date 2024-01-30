Anchorage’s C Street reopens in Midtown after vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian

A towing crew removes a Ford Bronco from the scene of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision along Midtown Anchorage’s C Street on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say a man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a high-traffic Midtown street, which was closed for hours afterward.

According to a police statement, officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the collision along C Street between West Fireweed Lane and West Northern Lights Boulevard.

“Initial indications are that a Ford Bronco was being driven southbound on C Street when it struck an adult male pedestrian who was crossing C Street outside of a crosswalk,” police wrote.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, police said, but he died there soon afterward. The Bronco’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The collision comes a day after Anchorage dug out from a foot-deep snowstorm overnight Sunday. The city has seen plowing delays this winter for both streets and sidewalks, prompting five days of remote learning for Anchorage school students after November storms dumped a yard of snow on the city.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined to answer questions about the collision Tuesday afternoon, citing the ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed, with the pedestrian’s name withheld as his family is notified.

C Street was closed between West Fireweed and West Northern Lights as investigators examined the scene. Oistad said it reopened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.