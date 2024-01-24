Endometriosis and self-advocacy in medicine| Line One: Your Health Connection

Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition that causes pain and potential fertility issues. The complex nature of treatments and the challenge of diagnosis means it is likely an under-diagnosed condition. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest explore the intersection of endometriosis and self-advocacy in medicine.
HOST:
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Matthew Lindemann MD, Board certified OB-GYN, specialist in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, founder of Borealis LIFE
RESOURCES:
- Borealis LIFE
- Strategies to be your own self-advocate
- Steps to prepare for an appointment
- What is endometriosis?
- 10 important facts about endometriosis
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT
