Endometriosis and self-advocacy in medicine| Line One: Your Health Connection

Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition that causes pain and potential fertility issues. The complex nature of treatments and the challenge of diagnosis means it is likely an under-diagnosed condition. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest explore the intersection of endometriosis and self-advocacy in medicine.

Dr. Jillian Woodruff

  • Dr. Matthew Lindemann MD, Board certified OB-GYN, specialist in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, founder of Borealis LIFE

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT

