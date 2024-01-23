The Future of the military in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

National Guard soldiers file out of a military transport plane at the Bethel Armory on Sept. 21, 2022. (Nina Kravinsky/KYUK)

These are tense times for the U.S. military, with Middle East conflicts threatening to erupt in a regional war and Russia stepping up its assault on Ukraine. What could recent events mean for Alaska-based troops and defense installations? U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and retired Maj. Gen. Randy Kee, from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies join host Lori Townsend discuss rising global tensions on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska , Member of Senate Armed Services Committee

, Member of Senate Armed Services Committee Maj. Gen. Randy Kee, USAF (Ret.), Senior Advisor, Arctic Security Affairs at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

