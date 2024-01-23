Becoming a sustainable runner | Outdoor Explorer

Zoë Rom is the co-author of the book “Becoming a Sustainable Runner.” (Courtesy of Zoë Rom)

On today’s show we are talking with elite ultra runner and author Zoë Rom about her book “Becoming a Sustainable Runner.” We talk about the importance of emphasizing long-term goals over immediate outcomes and how not to let your ego get in the way of your training. We dive into how climate activism and running are related and how having a running community is important for sustainability. We also touch on one of everyone’s favorite topics, gear, and how you can make your gear acquisitions have less of an impact on the planet. Even though we are talking about running and endurance sports, you’ll still get some good tips to help you stay active across your entire lifespan.





HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST: Zoe Rom, author, “Becoming a Sustainable Runner“

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 18th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 18th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT