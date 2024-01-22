Celebrating 35 years of the Anchorage Folk Festival | Hometown, Alaska

The Anchorage Folk Festival is a 10-day event that is celebrating its 35th year of showcasing national and local talent. On this Hometown, Alaska we’ll hear from a pair of board members about some treasures you can find this year and have some in-studio performances from this year’s featured musicians.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS: Johnse Otsman, Board President, Anchorage Folk Festival Marianne See, Board Director, Anchorage Folk Festival Tim and Natalie Tucker, musicians, Tucker Tunes Robin Hopper, award-winning songwriter, musician, educator
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.