Celebrating 35 years of the Anchorage Folk Festival | Hometown, Alaska

Poster of a bear playing a guitar while standing in a lake.
The 35th Anchorage Folk Festival opened on January 18 and runs through January 28. (Image courtesy of Anchorage Folk Festival)

The Anchorage Folk Festival is a 10-day event that is celebrating its 35th year of showcasing national and local talent. On this Hometown, Alaska we’ll hear from a pair of board members about some treasures you can find this year and have some in-studio performances from this year’s featured musicians.

A woman stands between two men, the one on the right is holding a guitar and they are standing in a radio studio.
Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron (left) poses with Natalie and Tim Tucker of Tucker tunes at Alaska Public Media. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)
A man and woman pose in a radio studio.
Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron poses with award-winner songwriter and educator Robin Hopper at Alaska Public Media. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Johnse Otsman, Board President, Anchorage Folk Festival
Marianne See, Board Director, Anchorage Folk Festival
Tim and Natalie Tucker, musicians, Tucker Tunes
Robin Hopper, award-winning songwriter, musician, educator

LINKS:
Anchorage Folk Festival website
Anchorage Folk Festival schedule
Tucker Tunes Facebook
Robin Hopper website

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

