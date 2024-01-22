Amazon opens first Alaska sorting facility in Anchorage

The new Amazon sorting facility in Anchorage on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

The global e-commerce behemoth Amazon has opened its first sorting facility in Alaska.

The company’s Anchorage location opened in November and will work as a last stop for packages before they are put on Amazon vehicles and delivered directly to customers, Amazon spokeswoman Natalie Banke said in an email.

The company has hired 100 part-time and full-time employees, Banke said. She said the facility is currently in a “ramp up” period and is expected to reach full operations over the next few months. At that point, Anchorage customers can expect deliveries to arrive much quicker, Banke said.

City and state leaders praised the new facility’s opening, with Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson calling it a “win-win for Amazon and Anchorage” and Gov. Mike Dunleavy saying the building will “capitalize on the jobs and other benefits this growing sector creates.”

Customers outside of Alaska’s largest city hoping for speedier deliveries likely won’t be impacted by the new sorting facility, though.

“It’s important to note this facility will only serve customers in Anchorage proper,” Banke said.