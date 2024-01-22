Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 22, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a white, snowy landscape of a dam covered in snow and mountains covered in snow.
The Eklutna Lake dam covered in several feet of snow. Many stakeholders are advocating for complete removal of the dam without replacement. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Native Village of Eklutna and local utilities disagree over the future of the Eklutna River. Plus, a group in Anchorage is training employees in the beauty industry to recognize signs of abuse and offer support to victims. And, an exhibit depicting Filipino Alaskans at the Anchorage Museum is defaced.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride an Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny, Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

