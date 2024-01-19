Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 19, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
FEMA overhauls its disaster assistance program, in part due to extreme weather events in Alaska. Also, Quakers apologize for their history of forced assimilation in the Native Village of Kake. And new, small-scale operations have created an oasis for bagel lovers in Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Emily Schwing and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage
Sunni Bean in Nunapitchuk
Francisco Martinezcuello in Bethel
Dan Bross Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.