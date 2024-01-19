Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 19, 2024

The storm surge from Typhoon Merbok brought high water 17 miles inland to Chevak from the Bering Sea coast, where boats parked on the Ninglikfak River were tossed around like bathtub toys. These boats aren’t just for recreation; they offer residents a way to access subsistence food resources, including fish and moose. (Emily Schwing/KYUK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

FEMA overhauls its disaster assistance program, in part due to extreme weather events in Alaska. Also, Quakers apologize for their history of forced assimilation in the Native Village of Kake. And new, small-scale operations have created an oasis for bagel lovers in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Emily Schwing and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Nunapitchuk

Francisco Martinezcuello in Bethel

Dan Bross Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.