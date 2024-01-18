Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 18, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a fire engine
A Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department engine. (From RDVFD Facebook page)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The federal government will remain funded until early March, after Congress passes a continuing resolution. Plus, Anchorage health officials respond to a possible mumps case at a middle school. And, scientists at UAF track the prehistoric movements of a wooly mammoth.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Robyne in Fairbanks

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Jenny Willoughby in Talkeetna

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

