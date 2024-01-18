Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 18, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The federal government will remain funded until early March, after Congress passes a continuing resolution. Plus, Anchorage health officials respond to a possible mumps case at a middle school. And, scientists at UAF track the prehistoric movements of a wooly mammoth.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Robyne in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Jenny Willoughby in Talkeetna
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.