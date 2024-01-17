Promoting heart health with a cardiologist | Line One: Your Health Connection

By
Prentiss Pemberton
-
“The Stethoscope” from Flickr user Alex Proimos.

The health of your heart is vital to living a life that is both long and active. Blood pressure, cholesterol, diet, and even stress can affect the heart, and taking precautionary steps can go a long way in preventing dangerous conditions later on. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton explores what it takes to promote a healthy heart well into your golden years.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Jonathan McDonagh, Cardiologist with Alaska Hearth & Vascular Institute

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: 
Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.


Prentiss Pemberton is a host of Line One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at lineone@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Prentiss here.

Previous articleAmid scrutiny, Boeing promises more quality checks. But is it enough?
Next article3 Alaska prison inmates die in 2024’s opening weeks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR