Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
the Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska State Capitol in April 2023. (Riley Board/KDLL)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials respond to a gas leak on the North Slope. Plus, melting permafrost in Nunapitchuk is hazardous for public safety building employees and those who end up there. And, the Kodiak High School dance team performs at a college football bowl game in front of thousands.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

