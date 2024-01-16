Previewing Alaska Forum on the Environment 2024 | Talk of Alaska

Windmills are easily visible from Kodiak’s road system. The island gets nearly 100% of its electricity from renewable energy. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

The Alaska Forum on the Environment has worked to get contaminants out of Alaska’s land, water and air for more than 30 years. Once a year, they bring representatives from the military, state, federal and tribal governments together with industry leaders to discuss new methods for removing marine debris, responding to oil spills, tackling legacy pollution, and addressing climate change. We talk with presenters about the latest ways to protect the health of Alaska’s ecosystem on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Kurt Eilo, Executive Director, Alaska Forum

Executive Director, Alaska Forum Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, International Arctic Research Center at UAF

Alaska Climate Specialist, International Arctic Research Center at UAF Patricia Cochran, Executive Director, Alaska Native Science Commission

Related:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.