Caribou management and health | Alaska Insight

Alaska’s caribou are a vital source of food and are deeply connected to communities and culture, especially in rural parts of the state. But as climate change, resource development and other challenges affect herd numbers and migration patterns, what should be done to ensure the iconic animals are healthy and plentiful for future generations? On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Lisa Grediagin, Supervisor for the Wildlife Division of the Federal Office of Subsistence Management, and Ryan Scott, Director of the Division of Wildlife Conservation for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, to discuss the health and management of Alaska’s caribou.

