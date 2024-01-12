Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 12, 2024

Boats moored in the Thomas Basin marina in Ketchikan. (Jack Darrell/KRBD)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new report on an elder dying of hypothermia in their home spotlights problems in the state’s Adult Protective Services. Plus, A climatologist puts last year’s weather events into perspective. And, As Alaska’s harbors age, coastal communities grapple with paying for repairs.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Hannah Flor and Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.