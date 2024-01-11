This year’s Alaska Music Summit intends to find solutions to unique challenges | State of Art

(Courtesy of the Alaska Music Summit)

Being a musician in Alaska has its unique challenges. From the vast distances required for touring to the loss of physical media sales, it takes drive and passion to keep going, let alone make money. That’s why this year’s Alaska Music Summit intends to find solutions to those problems. The event is open to anyone from music educators to fans of the local scene. The summit takes place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. There will be local and visiting guest speakers as well as group discussions with other musicians. A portion of Saturday’s event will also be available to stream via Zoom.



We’re joined by Alaska Independent Musician Initiative and Music Alaska Program Director Marian Call to take a deep dive into what to expect from the summit.



LINKS:

Alaska Music Summit website

REGISTRATION

Summit schedule

Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative

Alaska Playlist Project