Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Judge Andrew Peterson listens to interviews for the case of Darin Schilmiller at Nesbett Courthouse in Anchorage on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Disagreement continues over how to address the Mulchatna caribou herd’s declining numbers. Plus, an Indiana man is sentenced for the murder of an Alaska woman in 2019. And, a new Native Arts teacher in Bethel revives weaving and sewing classes at the local college.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.