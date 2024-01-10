Navigating college with disabilities | Line One: Your Health Connection

For students with disabilities, the transition from K-12 to postsecondary education can be difficult. Many universities offer accommodations, but a shift in responsibilities from parents to students can catch many families off-guard. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss the ways that students with disabilities can prepare for and succeed in college.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Elizabeth Hamblet – College-level learning disabilities specialist, author
RESOURCES:
- Seven Steps to College Success
- Assignment Planner Online Tool
- Elizabeth Hamblet – Learning Disabilities Consultant Website
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT
