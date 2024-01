Navigating college with disabilities | Line One: Your Health Connection

University of Alaska Anchorage’s campus on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

For students with disabilities, the transition from K-12 to postsecondary education can be difficult. Many universities offer accommodations, but a shift in responsibilities from parents to students can catch many families off-guard. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss the ways that students with disabilities can prepare for and succeed in college.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Elizabeth Hamblet – College-level learning disabilities specialist, author

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.