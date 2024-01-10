Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Thawing permafrost in Nunapitchuk impacts residents’ health and homes. Plus, mining companies explore for Nickel near Paxson. And, TV news anchor Maria Downey reflects on her four-plus decades of journalism in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sunni Bean in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.