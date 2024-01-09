Caribou Management in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

Caribou graze on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, with the Brooks Range as a backdrop. (USFWS)

Alaska’s caribou are a vital source of food and are deeply connected to communities and culture, especially in rural parts of the state. But as climate change, resource development and other challenges affect herd numbers and migration patterns, what should be done to ensure the iconic animals are healthy and plentiful for future generations, and who should have a say in how management plans take shape? We discuss the future of Alaska’s caribou herds on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Charlie Wright – Secretary/treasurer, Tanana Chiefs Conference, Food Sovereignty Advocate from Rampart

Secretary/treasurer, Tanana Chiefs Conference, Food Sovereignty Advocate from Rampart Bobby Schaeffer – Northwest Arctic Subsistence Regional Advisory Council Member, Subsistence Advocate from Kotzebue

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.