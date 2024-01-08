Discussing the future of Alaska’s caribou | Addressing Alaskans

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
The Future of Alaska's Caribou A Community Discussion

Caribou are a vital resources and cultural icon in Alaska, but they are not immune to changes in their environment. This episode of Addressing Alaskans features an in-depth discussion hosted by Alaska Public Media on the future of the state’s caribou.

This event was recorded at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on December 13, 2023.

MODERATOR:
Joaqlin Estus, journalist, national correspondent for ICT (formerly Indian Country Today)

PANELISTS:
Chris Krenz, Chief Wildlife Scientist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation
Heidi Hatcher, Unit 13 Area Biologist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation
Lisa Grediagin, Supervisory Biologist, Office of Subsistence Management
Elizabeth “Liz” Qaulluq Cravalho, Vice President of Lands, NANA
Cyrus Harris, Vice-Chair, Western Arctic Caribou Herd Working Group

