Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Anchorage attorney Scott Kendall specializes in election law. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s campaign finance watchdog fines a pastor and his groups trying to repeal ranked choice voting. Plus, Alaska legislators look forward to progress on bills that would expand renewable energy generation. And, a group suing the Mat-Su School district asks a federal court to put challenged books back on the shelves.

Reports tonight from:

Michael Fanelli, Kavitha George, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.