Alaska’s Capitol among U.S. statehouses targeted by wave of ‘hoax’ bomb threats

The Alaska Capitol on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska State Capitol received emailed bomb threats Wednesday believed to be related to a rash of similar threats reported across the country, police and Capitol officials say.

Juneau Police Department Deputy Chief Krag Campbell said his department was working with the FBI to assess the threat.

“It sounds like state capitols and universities and other large entities around the country are being flooded with email bomb threats today. We did get one at the state Capitol,” Campbell said by phone.

The head of the agency overseeing Alaska State Capitol operations, Jessica Geary, said in an email that threatening messages were received in Legislative Information Office inboxes for Anchorage, Cordova and Bethel.

Geary said security officers searched the Capitol building and determined there was no active threat. She said she referred the matter to the FBI and local police.

Juneau police said on social media that a downtown church also received a bomb threat on Wednesday. Campbell said police do not believe there is a specific threat in Juneau but is working with the property owner to coordinate any necessary response. Campbell said he was not aware of any motive for the threat.

NPR reported Wednesday that state capitol buildings in Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi and several other states were evacuated after receiving similar threats. The FBI, in a statement to NPR, said it was “aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a state Capitol building is made.”

The FBI statement said it “had no information to indicate a specific and credible threat” and said the agency would continue to work with law enforcement agencies to collect information and respond.