Troopers suspend search for woman missing under Eagle River ice

Search efforts along the north fork of Eagle River were suspended Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 for 45-year-old Amanda Richmond, who disappeared in the river as she tried to rescue her dog. (Courtesy Alaska Dive, Search, Rescue and Recovery Team Facebook page)

Alaska State Troopers have suspended a four-day search for an Eagle River woman, last seen Saturday in the frozen river’s north fork trying to rescue a dog she was walking.

Troopers said in a statement Thursday morning that active efforts to find 45-year-old Amanda Richmond have been called off, after extensive air and water searches with drones and sonar.

“(S)earch teams have determined that there are no further areas of interest that are accessible to search at this time,” troopers said.

The Alaska Dive, Search, Rescue and Recovery Team said on Facebook Wednesday that its sector scan sonar system – a key piece of safety equipment for divers – was damaged during the search, with subzero temperatures taking a further toll on the team’s equipment.

Troopers said Richmond, a male companion and her two dogs were walking along the North Fork Eagle River Trail at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday when one of the dogs went into a lead of open water on the river. The couple followed the dog into the river, but Richmond went under and never resurfaced.

Richmond has been added to the Anchorage Police Department’s list of missing persons, troopers said. Law enforcement will launch new search efforts if new information or evidence on her whereabouts is received.