Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk | INDIE ALASKA

Amy Vail grew up in a family of stained glass artists but didn’t start working on her craft until after retirement. As a cyclist in Alaska, Vail often has a surplus of bike parts that she now repurposes in her art. Join in on the creativity as she discusses her process and where she finds inspiration.

Video and story by Adam Nicely

Additional Video by Morgan Vail

Music by Universal Production Music



