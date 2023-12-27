Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Alaska Aerospace runs the Pacific Spaceport Complex at the end of Kodiak’s road system. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Petersburg businesses balance catering to year-round residents with a growing number of tourists. Plus, Bethel’s Winter House homeless shelter sees an influx of people. And, the Fairbanks animal shelter hopes to give their furry residents a good home for the holidays … and beyond.

Reports tonight from:

Ava White in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello and Sage Smiley in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.