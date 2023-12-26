Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Juneau’s emergency cold weather shelter is up and running. Plus, beavers are moving north, and impacting their environments when they do. And, Secret Santa is just one of many ways Ambler residents celebrate Christmas.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Homer
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.