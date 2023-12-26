2 Wasilla men fatally shoot each other during family dispute

An Alaska State Trooper hat (Alaska Public Media file photo)

A fight among family members at a Wasilla home Thursday ended with two men dead, after Alaska State Troopers say one of them intervened to stop an assault by his armed relative.

Troopers said in an online dispatch that they received a report of shots fired at the residence at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Troopers and Wasilla police responded to the home, where 50-year-old Patrick Kammermeyer and 57-year-old William Nunley had shot each other.

Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said Tuesday that Kammermeyer had been striking a family member with a firearm. At that point, troopers said Nunley moved to protect multiple relatives from him.

“Both Nunley and Kammermeyer exchanged gunfire, fatally striking each other,” troopers said in the dispatch. “Both men were declared deceased at the scene.”

McDaniel declined to answer further questions about the encounter Tuesday, citing a request from family members for privacy.

The two men’s bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is examining the case.