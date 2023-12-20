Anchorage Festival of Music’s upcoming snow-centric concert combines music, poetry and more | State of Art

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

With Anchorage’s record-breaking snowfall this season, it’s easy to get discouraged by unplowed roads, slick sidewalks and buried driveways. Snow has inspired countless pieces of art displaying its beauty and its menace. Anchorage Festival of Music’s upcoming performance called “Snow Music” will showcase the spectrum of emotions winter evokes.

The program will feature works including “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” to “Walking in the Air” from the animated classic “The Snowman.” There will also be a reading of Lynne Rae Perkins’ “Snow Music” that gives audience members a chance to participate. The concert will be held on January 7 at the UAA Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building with performances at 2 and 4 p.m. and will be a brisk 45 minutes long.

AFM Artistic Director, Laura Koenig, joins us to talk about the music, what to expect and why it’s a great show for the whole family.

