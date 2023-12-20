Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Purple areas show two of the seven regions the U.S. is claiming as its extended continental shelf. (U.S. State Department)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The U.S. State Department extends America’s boundaries, including off Alaska’s Arctic coast. Plus, former Anchorage Daily News editor Howard Weaver is remembered fondly as a homegrown talent. And, an after-school drone program takes off in Delta Junction.

