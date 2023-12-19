Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State 2023

Steve Heimel and Wesley Early welcome Alaskans to participate in an annual Alaska public radio tradition.

Are you stuck at home under a mountain of snow and chilly temperatures? Is Winter weather affecting your travel plans? Well you can connect with loved ones all over Alaska from the comfort of your own home during Talk of Alaska’s Holiday Greetings from Across the State!

The yearly program returns again to connect Alaskans from Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home.. Join hosts Steve Heimel and Wesley Early for this annual two-hour tradition of season’s greetings statewide.

HOSTS: Steve Heimel & Wesley Early

GUESTS:

Alaskans across the state

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.