Alaska Public Media invites you to host your own at-home Antiques Roadshow watch party with fellow Roadshow fans! Keep an eye on this webpage for updates, including a party toolkit and details on how to host your own party.

When can you watch the Alaska episodes of Antiques Roadshow, filmed at the Alaska Native Heritage Center?

Tune in for the three upcoming episodes on Mondays, January 8, 15 and 22, at 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV, streaming on the PBS App and pbs.org after each episode airs.



How to host your own at-home watch party:

More information about each episode:



Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1

Monday, January 8, at 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV

Watch for treasures that include a 1969 Rolex Oyster cosmograph, an English bass violin, and Susan Butcher’s 1990 Iditarod trophy. Which Anchorage find is worth $50,000 to $100,000?



Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 2

Monday, January 15, at 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV

Watch abundant Alaskan appraisals like a Paul Revere Jr. silver tablespoon, Harry Karstens’ ice axe from his first ascent of Denali, ca. 1913 and a Zacharias Nicholas Haida totem pole, ca. 1890. Find out which one is $100,000 to $125,000.



Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 3

Monday, January 22, at 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV

Wrap up Roadshow’s first-ever visit to Alaska with finds that include an Alaska belt buckle, ca. 1975, an Elvis Presley King Creole movie poster, and Stephen Decatur warrant and commissions from 1798-1804. One is $150,000 to $200,000!

These resources were made possible in part by the support of generous partners. – thank you!