Wasilla woman kills home invader who stabbed husband, troopers say

A 22-year-old Houston man was shot to death Sunday during a residential burglary in Wasilla when he fought with the couple who lived there, according to Alaska State Troopers.

An initial report of the home invasion reached troopers at 9 a.m. Sunday, an online dispatch said. Troopers found Justice Beaudoin-Martinez, who was unknown to the residents, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Medics attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the home.

“Investigation revealed the two residents of the home had discovered Beaudoin-Martinez inside their home and a physical altercation ensued, during which the male resident was stabbed in the arm,” troopers said. “The female resident retrieved a firearm and fired a single gunshot, in defense of her husband, which struck Beaudoin-Martinez and resulted in his death.”

Medics took the husband to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening stab wound, according to the dispatch.

Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said in an email Monday morning that some of the homeowners’ belongings had been found in Beaudoin-Martinez’s backpack. The weapons involved in the encounter included a buck knife he used to stab the husband and a .44 Magnum revolver the wife fired at Beaudoin-Martinez in response, DeSpain said.

An investigation of the shooting was “consistent with an act of self-defense,” according to the trooper dispatch. No charges are being considered in the case, DeSpain said.

Beaudoin-Martinez’s family has been notified.