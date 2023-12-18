Solstice, stargazing and a Yuletide tale | Hometown, Alaska

On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron explores the cosmos and discusses Winter Solstice with the Anchorage Museum’s Planetarium and Discovery Center Director Aaron Slonecker. Later in the show we hear an in-studio performance of an adaptation of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” by Anchorage’s TBA Theatre.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS:
Aaron Slonecker, Director, Anchorage Museum Planetarium and Discovery Center
TBA Theatre: Ryan Buen, Jessica Faust, Shane Mitchell, Erin Dagon Mitchel, Wayne Mitchell, Dana Mitchell
LINKS:
Anchorage Museum Planetarium
TBA Theatre
BROADCAST: Monday, December 18th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 18th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT