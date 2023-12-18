Solstice, stargazing and a Yuletide tale | Hometown, Alaska

By
Dave Waldron
-
TBA Theater performed an adaptation of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” in the Alaska Public Media studio. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron explores the cosmos and discusses Winter Solstice with the Anchorage Museum’s Planetarium and Discovery Center Director Aaron Slonecker. Later in the show we hear an in-studio performance of an adaptation of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” by Anchorage’s TBA Theatre.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Aaron Slonecker, Director, Anchorage Museum Planetarium and Discovery Center
TBA Theatre: Ryan Buen, Jessica Faust, Shane Mitchell, Erin Dagon Mitchel, Wayne Mitchell, Dana Mitchell

LINKS:
Anchorage Museum Planetarium
TBA Theatre

BROADCAST: Monday, December 18th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 18th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

