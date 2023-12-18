“Snow Stories” | Outdoor Explorer

By
Paul Twardock
-
Skiers head down a snowy valley.
(Paul Twardock)

It’s that time of year when lovers of winter are headed to the trails and mountains to slide and glide on white crystals of snow. To help prepare them organizations such as Friends of the Chugach Avalanche Center host events like “Snow Stories” that aim to increase safety awareness and get people excited about the upcoming winter season. This year’s Snow Stories was at the Beartooth Theater in late October. Outdoor Explorer was there to record the event with the assistance of the Beartooth staff for this show. The speakers featured on this show are author, guide and avalanche instructor Joe Stock. Joe just published his latest book “The Avalanche Factor,” which is the focus of his talk. Heather Johnson is the second speaker. Heather was a novice skier when she arrived in Alaska in 2014, headed to the mountains and has skied every month since, the topic of her talk. She is the Assistant Director of the Alaska Avalanche School. John Sykes is an Avalanche Forecaster for the Chugach Avalanche Center, a 4th year PhD student in snow science at Simon Fraser University, and board member of the Alaska Avalanche School. His talk is on a ski mountaineering trip between Mount Iliamna and Mount Spur. This show is a live recording with some references to slides, but the stories are informative and entertaining. Get psyched for winter!


HOST: Paul Twardock

SPEAKERS:
Joe Stock, author, guide, avalanche instructor
Heather Johnson, Assistant Director, Alaska Avalanche School
John Sykes, avalanche forecaster

LINKS:
Chugach Avalanche Center
Alaska Avalanche School
The Avalanche Factor
Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center

BROADCAST: Thursday, December 14th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, December 14th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT


Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts.  Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU.  Paul’s  research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding.  One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.

Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer

