“Snow Stories” | Outdoor Explorer

It’s that time of year when lovers of winter are headed to the trails and mountains to slide and glide on white crystals of snow. To help prepare them organizations such as Friends of the Chugach Avalanche Center host events like “Snow Stories” that aim to increase safety awareness and get people excited about the upcoming winter season. This year’s Snow Stories was at the Beartooth Theater in late October. Outdoor Explorer was there to record the event with the assistance of the Beartooth staff for this show. The speakers featured on this show are author, guide and avalanche instructor Joe Stock. Joe just published his latest book “The Avalanche Factor,” which is the focus of his talk. Heather Johnson is the second speaker. Heather was a novice skier when she arrived in Alaska in 2014, headed to the mountains and has skied every month since, the topic of her talk. She is the Assistant Director of the Alaska Avalanche School. John Sykes is an Avalanche Forecaster for the Chugach Avalanche Center, a 4th year PhD student in snow science at Simon Fraser University, and board member of the Alaska Avalanche School. His talk is on a ski mountaineering trip between Mount Iliamna and Mount Spur. This show is a live recording with some references to slides, but the stories are informative and entertaining. Get psyched for winter!
HOST: Paul Twardock
SPEAKERS:
Joe Stock, author, guide, avalanche instructor
Heather Johnson, Assistant Director, Alaska Avalanche School
John Sykes, avalanche forecaster
LINKS:
Chugach Avalanche Center
Alaska Avalanche School
The Avalanche Factor
Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center
