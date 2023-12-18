Local filmmakers hope project breathes new life in Alaska movie industry | State of Art

Screenshot from Jin Chang’s “STRANGER” film teaser.

Brother and sister Jin (left) and Bright Chang are working on a film shot in Alaska called “STRANGER.” (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

On this episode we meet two young filmmakers looking to make an impact in and outside of Alaska. Director Jin Chang and his sister/producer Bright Chang are working on a feature-length film based entirely in Alaska called “STRANGER.” Since the state film tax credit program was discontinued in 2015, their hope is to tell the unique stories of Alaska while encouraging others to do the same.

LINKS:

“STRANGER” Kickstarter

Campaign video