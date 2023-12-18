Local filmmakers hope project breathes new life in Alaska movie industry | State of Art

On this episode we meet two young filmmakers looking to make an impact in and outside of Alaska. Director Jin Chang and his sister/producer Bright Chang are working on a feature-length film based entirely in Alaska called “STRANGER.” Since the state film tax credit program was discontinued in 2015, their hope is to tell the unique stories of Alaska while encouraging others to do the same.
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.