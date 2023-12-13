Dietitians of Alaska | Line One: Your Health Connection

The produce section at Foodland IGA in Juneau. (Tasha Elizarde/KTOO)

There’s a lot of reasons someone might want to change their diet. From conditions like diabetes, to celiac disease, or just the desire to lose or gain weight, the endless options of diets make it difficult to know what will work, and what’s actually healthy. That’s where the help of a registered dietitian can make all the difference. On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark talks with dieticians about how, and why, to change what you eat.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Erika Van Calcar, MS, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska

– Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska Soleil Thiele, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska

– Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska Staci Kloster, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska

