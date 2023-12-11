Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across The State – Dec. 19

Stay warm this December with Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition, Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across The State, co-hosted this year by Steve Heimel and Wesley Early. Connecting Alaskans, from Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. With listeners all over the state, and even in the lower 48 and Hawaii, this show is the perfect opportunity to send love to friends and family, no matter where they may be. Join in on the cheer Tuesday, December 19 at 10 a.m. on Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA FM 91.1 in Anchorage), public radio stations statewide, or by streaming on Alaska Public Media’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

To Participate:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) beforehand to leave a voice message or during the live broadcast.

DM us messages and photos via social media beforehand to be shared on air and online.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org prior to or during the live broadcast.

All comments, emails and messages may be read on air and shared online.