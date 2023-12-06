Growing up in a highly-public world | Line One

Prentiss Pemberton
Thanks to the internet and social media, there are more eyes than ever before on our individual actions, words, photos, and more. Growing up with that kind of scrutiny is daunting, especially for children unsure whether an online mistake will cause social isolation, bullying, or even criminal charges. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton explores the way living in a highly publicized world can impact mental health and development.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Devorah Heitner, PhD – Media/technology and society specialist, author, Growing up in Public: Coming Of Age In A Digital World, and Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

