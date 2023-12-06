Anchorage police fire on suspect who then jumped from Midtown hotel window

An Anchorage police cruiser. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say an officer fired on a wanted man Wednesday afternoon at a Midtown hotel before he jumped out of a window.

Police did not publicly identify the man, who was injured and arrested. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle said at a news conference Wednesday evening that police were informed at about 1:30 p.m. that a man with a felony warrant was staying at the Hilton Garden Inn. Officers responded to the inn off Tudor Road just east of C Street and set up a perimeter around it, also taking position in the hallway outside the man’s second-floor room.

A police negotiator called the suspect, but the suspect disconnected the call and opened the room’s front door, Kerle said.

“The suspect entered the threshold of the room with an object in his hand in what appeared to be a shooting stance,” Kerle said. “One of the officers that were in the hallway fired his weapon at least one time.”

At that point, Kerle said, the man retreated into the room and jumped through of a window but was detained outside. Medics took him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body, police said.

Kerle said it wasn’t initially clear whether the man was struck by the officer’s gunfire, sustained injuries from the jump or both. Police also found a woman in the room with facial injuries, which she told officers the suspect had caused, police said.

None of the officers at the scene were wearing body cameras, Kerle said. About 58 officers – roughly a quarter of the department’s patrol force – have been equipped with them since their rollout began last month, Kerle said.

The incident is under investigation by police as an officer-involved shooting, with the officer who fired on four days of administrative leave before being publicly identified.

The state Office of Special Prosecutions will examine the incident, before officers with the department’s Internal Affairs Unit conduct a review.