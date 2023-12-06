Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Preparing to harvest the Together Tree. (Jack Darrell/KRBD)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The White House unveils nearly 200 stewardship agreements with Indigenous Tribes. Plus, Alaska Airlines offers an environmentally-friendly alternative to “mileage runs.” And, students in Wrangell schools adjust after the fatal landslide last month.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.