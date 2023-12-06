Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The White House unveils nearly 200 stewardship agreements with Indigenous Tribes. Plus, Alaska Airlines offers an environmentally-friendly alternative to “mileage runs.” And, students in Wrangell schools adjust after the fatal landslide last month.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.